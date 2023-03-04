An earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter scale struck Kermedec Islands in New Zealand on March 4, confirmed United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake originated at a depth of 152 km, stated USGS.



The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre earlier estimated the magnitude at 6.6 and a depth at 183 km.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System reported.