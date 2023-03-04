Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 jolts New Zealand
An earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter scale struck Kermedec Islands in New Zealand on March 4, confirmed United States Geological Survey (USGS).
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An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude jolts New Zealand
An earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter scale struck Kermedec Islands in New Zealand on March 4, confirmed United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake originated at a depth of 152 km, stated USGS.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre earlier estimated the magnitude at 6.6 and a depth at 183 km.
No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System reported.
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