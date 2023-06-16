An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck near Tonga in the South Pacific on June 16, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 280 km southwest of Tonga. The earthquake originated at a depth of 167.4km (104 miles), according to USGS.

There has been no tsunami alert issued so far for the US, said the US Tsunami Warning System, following the quake.

The magnitude initially reported was 7 near the southern region, by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

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