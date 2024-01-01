A powerful earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter Scale struck Japan's West Coast on January 1.

As per Seismology report, the earthquake hit at 12.40 pm (IST) at a depth of 50 km.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for the coastal areas of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures following a series of strong earthquakes in the western regions, as per reports.

Hokuriku Electric Power is currently assessing any potential irregularities at its nuclear power plants, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV. The agency also reported an earthquake striking Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, with one recording a preliminary magnitude of 7.4.

NHK TV issued a warning that water torrents could rise up to 5 metres (16.5 feet) and advised residents to evacuate to higher ground or the top of nearby buildings as soon as possible. Waves exceeding 1 metre in height have already hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK reported.

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