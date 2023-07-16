Earthquake of magnitude 7.4 strikes Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Alaska Peninsula region on July 16, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
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An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Alaska Peninsula region on July 16, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake was identified at a depth of 9.3 km, according to USGS.
Meanwhile, the warning system in the US also issued a tsunami threat after the earthquake.
Also read : Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Coast of Central Mexico
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