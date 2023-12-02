A powerful earthquake, registering at a magnitude of 7.5, struck the southern region of Mindanao in the Philippines on December 2, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The seismic event occurred at a depth of 63 km (39 miles), raising concerns of potential tsunami threats across the Philippines and Japan.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) issued a tsunami warning, stating that waves could hit the Philippines as early as midnight local time (1600 GMT) and may persist for several hours. Residents in coastal areas have been urged to evacuate to higher ground as a precautionary measure.

Simultaneously, the Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that tsunami waves, with an expected height of up to one meter (3 feet), are anticipated to reach Japan's western coast around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday (1630 GMT on Saturday). Japanese authorities have advised coastal communities to take immediate precautions and prepare for potential evacuation.

Divergent reports on the earthquake's magnitude have surfaced, with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) placing it at 7.6 and a depth of 32 km (20 miles). The seismic activity commenced at 10:37 p.m. (1437 GMT), prompting widespread concern and swift response from regional agencies.

Emergency services in both the Philippines and Japan are on high alert, mobilizing resources and personnel to address any potential aftermath of the earthquake and ensuing tsunami.