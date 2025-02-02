A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit Tibet on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor struck at 12:47 pm IST at a depth of 10 km, making it more likely to trigger aftershocks. The earthquake's coordinates were listed as latitude 28.33 N and longitude 87.52 E.

This latest quake is part of a string of seismic activity in the region. On January 30, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same area, also followed by aftershocks. Another earthquake, measuring 4.5 in magnitude, occurred on January 27, and a 4.4 magnitude tremor was felt on January 24.

The region has experienced multiple shallow earthquakes recently, which are typically more damaging due to the proximity to the surface.

Tibet's location along a major tectonic fault line makes it prone to these kinds of quakes, as the Indian plate continues to push into the Eurasian plate, resulting in ongoing seismic activity. The full impact of these earthquakes remains unclear.