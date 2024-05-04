Two unidentified killers shot dead an Ecuadorian beauty queen at a restaurant while she having lunch.

23-year-old Landy Parraga Goyburo, who was also a social media influencer was shot after an Instagram post of her "octopus ceviche" gave away her location to the killers. She was murdered at a restaurant in Quevedo city.

Goyburo had participated in the 2022 Miss Ecuador contest.

As per a report in the Telegraph newspaper, Goyburo is believed to have had an affair with Leandro Norero, a drug trafficker who died during a prison riot over a year ago. Speculations are that Norero's widow might have ordered the murder, investigation regarding which is under way.

Earlier, Goyburo's name had also appeared in a corruption enquiry, which linked judicial officials to organised crime. Just moments before her death, the beauty queen had posted a picture of the meal she was having at the restaurant.

The victim was speaking to a man while the two gunmen approached the restaurant. One stood near the entrance and the second ran towards her and fired his gun, striking both Goyburo and the man she was talking to. As per reports, she was shot thrice.

Meanwhile, reports are that Goyburo's photos were found by investigators in Norero's phone, as well evidence of luxurious gifts, including cars, that he gave her.