The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday exchanged sweets with its counterparts in Bangladesh on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The Indian troops exchanged sweets with the Border Guards of Bangladesh at the zero point of Sutarkandi customs port in Karimganj district of Assam and Sheola customs port in Sylhet district of Bangladesh.

These exchange of sweets is undertaken on many special occasions and festivities such as during Diwali, Holi, Durga Puja celebrations, to maintain friendly relationship between India and Bangladesh.

BSF has always been at the forefront of creating a peaceful and welcoming environment on the border while effectively dominating it. Such gestures contribute to a peaceful environment and a cordial relationship between both border guarding forces.

While it shares a 3,323 long international border (IB) with Pakistan on India's western flank, the India-Bangladesh front on the eastern side of the country is 4,096 kms long. Sweets were exchanged between Pak Rangers and BSF on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at the Attari-Wagah joint check post along the IB in Punjab.

The paramilitary force is tasked to guard the two sensitive and important borders with its neighbours.