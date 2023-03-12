Twitter CEO Elon Musk on March 12 mocked Meta CEO Mark Zukerberg for planning to launch a dedicated Twitter-like social media application and called him a “copy cat”.

It all started when the music news website Daily Loud posted, “Mark Zukerberg’s Meta exploring plans to launch a rival to Twitter”. On this, a user asked: “Why tho? Is he like people are mad at Elon Musk, I’ll make an alternative because everyone loves me and Facebook so much”. Commenting on this conversation, Musk said, “Copy Cat”.

Several users expressed their thoughts on the conversation. One user said, “I’m sure people will be dying to join another Meta platform plagued with ‘independent fact checkers’ suppressing conversations and content moderators taking down memes. Sounds fun!” Another user commented, “Facebook should start making rockets and electric cars as well since they so ‘good’ at what they do”.

Meta is developing a social media application specifically designed to allow users to post text-based updates, according to reports.

No release date has been set for Meta's Twitter-like social media application, which is still in its early stages. However, prior to the product's launch, the legal and regulatory teams have already begun to address any potential privacy concerns regarding the application.

Several rival platforms, including Mastodon, Post.news, and T2, have launched or gained traction since Musk took over the microblogging site Twitter.

Recently, Twitter prime supporter and previous President Jack Dorsey sent off his Twitter elective called 'Bluesky' while getting back in the saddle into the web-based entertainment game.

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