Twitter CEO Elon Musk is back in the headlines in a new controversy over media broadcaster BBC after it was labeled as a ‘government funded media’ on the microblogging site.

However, Britain’s national broadcaster BBC was quick to respond on the categorization.

Meanwhile, the categorization has not been given to other sister accounts of BBC including BBC News (World) and BBC Breaking News.



It has come to light that the label "government-funded media" appears on outlets that receive some funding from the government, like PBS, NPR, and Voice of America; however, it does not appear on other outlets that receive funding from the government, like the CBC in Canada or Al Jazeera in Qatar.



In the meantime, BBC informed CNN in a statement, "We are speaking with Twitter to resolve this issue as soon as possible." The BBC has always been an independent organization. The license fee is how the British people pay for us.



During the controversy, a Twitter user inquired, "CBC receives $1.2 billion annually from the Canadian government, or 70% of its funding." Could you add a label, @elonmusk?"

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