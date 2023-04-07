Billionaire and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, recently caused a stir among Twitter users when he replaced the platform's iconic blue bird logo with the logo of Dogecoin, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency that he has repeatedly tweeted about in recent months. The move sent Dogecoin prices soaring by as much as 30%.

However, Musk has now reverted back to the classic blue Twitter bird logo, leaving many wondering what prompted the change. While the Tesla CEO has not given an explanation, the switch can be traced back to a conversation he had with a Twitter user on March 26th, in which they jokingly discussed changing the Twitter bird logo to the Dogecoin symbol.

On April 4th, Musk shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter, along with the caption "as promised," indicating that the change was made as a result of his earlier joke.

Musk acquired Twitter last year for a whopping $44 billion, but his net worth took a hit following the acquisition, knocking him out of the $200 billion club. He is currently the world's second-richest person, with a fortune of $171 billion.

Meanwhile, the "About" section of Twitter's website emphasizes the importance of the company's logo, stating that it is the platform's "most recognizable asset" and that the company is "protective" of its use. The section also directs users to the platform's brand guidelines for information on how to properly use the logo.