Twitter may soon let its users write long tweets on the micro-blogging website. This has been confirmed by Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, through his Twitter handle. He further stated that people will be able to post tweets with around 10,000 characters, which will be rolled out soon among the users.

The latest update will be more than what the company is offering to users with a Twitter Blue subscription. People who have availed of this particular subscription can post tweets with 4,000 characters, while regular users can post tweets with 280 characters.

It has not been ascertained till now whether the new feature will be available only to users with Twitter Blue subscriptions or to non-paid users as well. The feature, however, will be welcomed and loved by all the users.



But going by the recent course of decisions taken by Elon Musk, it is unlikely that he will give access to this feature to non-paid users.

The CEO did not really provide a timeline for the launch of the new feature, but he left people guessing about it by just adding “soon” to it. People will get clarity regarding its accessibility only when it is launched.

The Twitter Blue subscription, however, is already providing its users with a great many benefits. The most popular benefit is of having the privilege of becoming a verified user against the Blue tick.

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