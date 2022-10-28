After becoming the popular micro-blogging platform Twitter's new owner on October 27, Elon Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal, including two other top executives.

According to American media, the two other top executives who face the brunt are Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

However, there is no official statement from Twitter so far now in this regard but the action against the company's CEO Parag has caused panic among the employees of Twitter.

Reportedly, Twitter employees have also been told that he will not lay off 75 per cent of the employees as earlier there were reports that Musk would lay off 75 percent or 5,600 employees from Twitter employees.

It is worth mentioning that with this development, the ongoing dispute between Musk and Twitter for the last several months has also ended.

Earlier, the Tesla chief had offered $44 billion to buy Twitter, but later he backed out of it following which Twitter dragged him to court.

Interestingly, if Musk had not pursued the deal by Friday, the court hearing would have started. However, Musk took over Twitter on Friday before the deadline.