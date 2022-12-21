Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, earlier on December 19, urged Twitterati to vote on whether or not he should continue running the social media site since he admittedly made a mistake by imposing tight speech limits in an effort to ban mentions of competing social media platforms.

Users will no longer be "allowed" to publish post links to Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, and other sites, according to a radical change in Twitter policy.

When the decision was made, there was a significant amount of rapid backlash, which led to Musk, promising that no major policy changes would be made again without an online user survey.

“I apologise. Won't happen again,” Musk wrote in a tweet before starting a new 12-hour poll on whether he should leave his position as Twitter's CEO. "I will follow this poll's findings".

Elon Musk started a poll from his account on Twitter where he asked, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll."

Almost 57.5 per cent of voters, which accounts for over 17.5 million users, supported his resignation from the top position on Twitter.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk tweeted on December 20.

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