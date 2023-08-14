CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. Mark Zuckerberg stated that it is "time to move on" from rumours that he and Elon Musk will engage in a cage match.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," Zuckerberg posted on Threads.

Responding to Zuckerberg's announcement, Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and termed him a "chicken"

"Zuck is a chicken," he wrote on X.

Zuck is a chicken — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

After the first success of Meta's Threads social networking platform in July, competition between Musk, 52, and Zuckerberg, 39, grew in the public eye. Within a week of its inception, Threads, which allows users to publish brief blurbs in a similar way as X, the Musk-owned network previously known as Twitter, had amassed 100 million members.