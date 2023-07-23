Elon Musk to kill Twitter bird for new ‘X’ logo
It seems Elon Musk is mulling to kill Twitter birdie and introduce a new logo after he hinted with a post saying, ‘And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds’.
It seems Elon Musk is mulling to kill Twitter birdie and introduce a new logo after he hinted with a post saying, ‘And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds’.
Elon Musk confirmed the statement during a Spaces interview and claimed that ‘it should have been done a long time ago’.
Musk even urged users to suggest logos for the new Twitter brand. Musk said, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow”. He later shared a video of one of the potential new logos and a sample Twitter logo to help crowdsource the new design.
Musk has shed light on a potential logo saying that it should “embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique”.
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