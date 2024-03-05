In a digital showdown, Elon Musk, the tech maverick behind X, has taken a cheeky jab at Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms during a global outage. Musk's digital antics unfolded on Tuesday as he posted an animated image featuring an X-branded penguin observing the downtime woes of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads users.

"If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working," quipped Musk on X, amidst the widespread disruption.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, acknowledged the outage and assured users that investigations were underway. Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Meta, addressed concerns on X, acknowledging the technical difficulties and the company's efforts to resolve them swiftly.

According to reports from DownDetector, the outage prompted a surge in complaints, with over 500,000 reports for Facebook and 70,000 for Instagram at the peak of the disruption. Major cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, reported widespread outages, painting a global picture of the issue.

Threads, Meta's challenger to Twitter, also experienced disruptions, adding to the digital tumult. However, WhatsApp, Meta's messaging service, appeared to be unaffected, offering a lifeline for communication amidst the chaos.