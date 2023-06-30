Chief executive of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg does not seem to back out from the potential cage fight.

Meta also encompasses some of the largest social media platforms namely, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, while Elon Musk is the new boss of Twitter.

The whole case was considered to be a light banter previously but has become a reality as the fire fuels even more between the two tech giants.

The excitement got even more stirred and amusing as Elon Musk tweeted, "Some chance for a fight in Colosseum."

The cryptic tweet left Netizens wondering whether the fight will really be happening.

Earlier in the month, Mark Zuckerberg who is a jiu-jitsu player, was in search of a competitor. In response to it, Musk tweeted that he was looking forward to participate in a cage fight. Zuckerberg was quick to respond it with a caption, “send me location”.

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