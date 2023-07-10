Elon Musk takes a personal jibe at Mark Zuckerberg in a tweet on July 9, as he wrote “Zuck is a cuck”. The tweet comes right after the launch of Zuckerberg’s ‘Threads’, which is now portrayed as the rival to Musk’s Twitter.

Musk's latest jibe was made as a reply to the screengrab of a Threads post by the fast-food chain Wendy’s. Wendy's took a dig at Musk and tagged Zuckerberg, writing: "hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol".

SpaceX, which is into exploration of the universe, is one of the companies of Elon Musk.

The incident got heated up after Mark Zuckerberg replied to the tweet with a laughing emoji. This further infuriated Elon Musk.

Threads have been a major success right after it was launched officially. Many of Twitter's users have been miffed by the company's policies since Musk bought it in October. Twitter's changes in features like blue-check verification have been very contentious for users.

Notably, Musk vowed to sue Threads' parent firm, Meta Platforms, after the app's release and even sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg via his Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro.

The company owned by Zuckerberg was charged with "systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property."

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information. Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta,” read the contents of the letter according to semafor.com.

The world is discussing yet another intriguing episode involving Musk and Zuckerberg. Recently, Musk issued what at first glance appeared to be a humorous challenge to combat Zuckerberg.

But things got serious, when Zuckerberg replied with: " Send me location". On the matter of a fight between the two billionaires, UFC President Dana White recently confirmed that both Musk and Zuckerberg are "absolutely dead serious" about fighting each other in a match in the octagon.

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