Elon Musk's Twitter ownership slid further into disarray on November 10, when key security officials left, sparking a harsh warning from US authorities.

The walkouts came a day after Tesla and SpaceX owner Musk's botched debut of new features launched following his $44 billion takeover of the renowned messaging app.

Musk told employees on November 10 that the site was burning through funds at an alarming rate, increasing the prospect of bankruptcy if the issue was not corrected.

"I've made the hard decision to leave Twitter," tweeted chief security officer Lea Kissner, who allegedly left along with other top privacy and security professionals.

In the most unusual departure, Yoel Roth, the site's head of trust and safety, resigned barely a day after vehemently defending Musk's content filtering policies to advertisers.

Robin Wheeler, who played a crucial role in connecting Twitter with advertisers and was seen as a key Musk supporter within the firm, was also fired.

The uproar stemmed from the site's long-awaited Twitter Blue subscription service, which allows users to pay $7.99 per month for a coveted blue tick, as well as a separate gray "official" badge for select high-profile accounts.