Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), experienced a second significant outage within the same day, leaving thousands of users worldwide unable to access the service.

According to Downdetector, a real-time outage-tracking platform, the number of reported issues surged past 40,000 as the disruption peaked again at 7:00 PM IST. This follows an earlier outage recorded at 3:20 PM IST, which had already triggered over 19,000 complaints globally, including 2,600 from India.

Users encountered a range of difficulties, with:

56% facing problems with the mobile app.

33% reporting website-related issues.

11% experiencing server connection failures.

The repeated service disruptions have raised concerns over the platform's reliability, with many users turning to alternative social media channels to voice their frustration.

Despite the escalating number of complaints, X has yet to issue an official statement explaining the cause of the outages. While some regions have seen partial service restoration, widespread technical issues persist.