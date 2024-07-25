The Embassy of India in Manila has unveiled new measures to streamline medical travel for Filipino nationals and foreign residents seeking urgent treatment in India.

An advisory issued by the embassy outlines special provisions for individuals requiring critical care, including those with life-threatening diseases, congenital illnesses, and those needing organ transplants or oncology treatments. Pediatric cases are also included in this initiative.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the embassy's Consular Wing, located in Bonifacio Global City, either in person or via email and telephone. Language support is available in English, Hindi, and Tagalog through an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).

The advisory extends to those seeking alternative medicine treatments such as Ayurveda, Yoga, and Homeopathy. Non-governmental organizations and philanthropic groups focused on healthcare accessibility are also invited to collaborate with the embassy.

For emergencies during holidays or weekends, a dedicated mobile number has been provided. The embassy has also highlighted the convenience of obtaining E-Medical Visas through their online portal.