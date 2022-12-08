Gunshots were fired in Multan on December 8 where England are preparing for the second Test against Pakistan.

Gunfire was heard around 1 km away from where the England and Pakistan teams are staying in Multan.

The gunshots are said to have been between rival gangs, with the Pakistan police making four arrests.

England’s preparations for the second Test have not been affected.

Security has been very tight throughout the series so far and has been stepped up in Multan, where the second Test is scheduled to start on Friday.

The visiting team had won the first Test by 74 runs. They will look to clinch the series by winning the second Test in Multan, which starts tomorrow.

Notably, England’s cricket team has arrived for their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, a lengthy absence brought about by security fears.