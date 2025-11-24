Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts after 10,000 years; sends massive ash cloud drifting toward India

A massive plume of volcanic ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano, which erupted for the first time in nearly 10,000 years, has begun drifting toward northern India, according to international meteorological advisories. The Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) confirmed that the rare eruption started around 8:30 am UTC on Sunday and, though it has since ceased, the ash cloud is travelling thousands of kilometres eastward with prevailing winds.

The volcano, part of the Erta Ale volcanic range, had remained dormant for millennia before Sunday’s sudden explosion shot dense ash columns over the Red Sea. The plume passed near Yemen and Oman, with early traces already detected across parts of the Arabian Peninsula, Al Arabiya reported.

Aviation authorities in the Middle East have begun issuing alerts as a precaution, prompting airlines to reassess flight routes. While India has not released a specific advisory yet, carriers operating routes through the affected corridor are preparing for possible disruptions.

SpiceJet has warned that the drifting ash may affect operations on certain international routes, particularly flights touching Dubai (DXB). The airline said its safety and operations teams are in continuous coordination with aviation regulators and urged passengers to monitor updates related to their travel schedules.

Akasa Air also released a statement confirming that it is reviewing evolving international advisories. “Our teams are closely monitoring the volcanic activity and its possible impact on surrounding regions. Passenger safety remains our top priority,” the airline said, adding that it will adjust routes if required.

Meteorological agencies in Asia continue to track the plume’s movement as it edges closer to the Indian subcontinent. Experts note that although long-distance ash dispersal often dissipates before reaching highly populated regions, even diluted remnants can influence flight paths and regional air quality.