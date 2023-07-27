Explosive revelations emerged as a former US intelligence officer, David Grusch, testified under oath before a House oversight committee, asserting that the US government is in possession of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and "non-human" bodies. This shocking disclosure comes after Grusch's previous claims in June, where he alleged that the government was concealing evidence of extraterrestrial presence from the US Congress.

David Grusch, who led the analysis of unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP) within a US Department of Defense agency until 2023, made significant statements during the hearing. In response to a question about whether the US government had pilots of "crashed crafts," Grusch affirmed, "Biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah." He further clarified that these biologics were "non-human," and the assessment was made by individuals with "direct knowledge" on the matter.

The House oversight committee launched an investigation into Grusch's claims following the firestorm ignited by his June allegations. During the recent hearing, he shared that the US government had engaged in a "multi-decade" program aimed at collecting and attempting to reverse engineer crashed UFOs.

Despite the gravity of these assertions, Grusch admitted that he had never personally witnessed an alien body, and his claims were founded on "extensive interviews with high-level intelligence officials."

In response to Grusch's allegations, a defense department spokesperson refuted the existence of any verifiable information supporting the presence of programs involving the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials, past, or present.