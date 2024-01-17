In a devastating incident that shook Suphan Buri province, an explosion at a fireworks factory has claimed the lives of at least 20 people on Wednesday, as confirmed by local authorities.

The incident took place in the afternoon located approximately 120 km north of Bangkok.

According to initial reports, the explosion occurred within the premises of a fireworks manufacturing facility, resulting in a massive blast that reverberated throughout the area. Emergency services, including firefighters and medical personnel, rushed to the site to manage the aftermath and attend to the injured.