Meta Platforms is conducting "silent layoffs" at Facebook to reduce its staff as global headwinds and plummeting ad spending cause major issues for Big Tech corporations.

According to reports, Facebook's parent company plans to terminate over 12000 unproductive employees across all teams.

During the most recent Meta earnings call, Zuckerberg stated that the social media platform is halting hiring across the board. Facebook isn't the only tech business that has put a halt on hiring.

While no specifics have been published, it is expected that almost 15% of the company's failing employees would be sacked. Some top executives are thought to be planning quiet layoffs in the coming weeks.

"It may appear that they are moving on, but the truth is that they are being driven out," other Facebook employees stated on October 6.

It needs to mention here that Meta is now decreasing its workers in order to minimize expenses during the economic crisis.

According to reports, the corporation is placing certain workers on typical 30- to 60-day "lists," either to find them a new function inside the company or simply to ask them to go.