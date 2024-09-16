The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, following gunfire reported near his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

West Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated that Secret Service agents engaged with an individual after spotting a rifle barrel around 1:30 pm ET on Sunday. The suspect, reportedly 300-500 yards away from Trump, was subsequently arrested.

Bradshaw stated that they had caught a witness who saw the suspect running out of the bushes and jumping into a black Nissan, after which Bradshaw took a picture of the vehicle and its tag.

Trump's campaign declared him "safe" following the incident. The former president assured supporters of his well-being in a fundraising email: "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but I AM SAFE AND WELL!"

President Joe Biden, briefed on the situation, expressed relief that Trump was unharmed. "There is no place for political violence or any violence ever in our country," Biden stated, directing his team to ensure the Secret Service has all the necessary resources to protect the former president.

This marks the second alleged assassination attempt on Trump during his current presidential campaign. In July, a similar incident occurred at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump claimed a bullet grazed his ear.

The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement gathering more details about the incident. Trump's running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, reported that the former president was "amazingly, in good spirits" following the event.