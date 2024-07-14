Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The incident occurred earlier today when gunfire erupted, causing chaos and prompting swift responses from law enforcement agencies.

The FBI has taken charge of the investigation, working closely with the U.S. Secret Service to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack. "FBI personnel are on the scene in Butler, Pennsylvania, and will continue to work jointly with the U.S. Secret Service as the investigation moves forward," stated an FBI spokesperson.

According to reports, Trump was promptly escorted off-stage by security personnel amid scenes of panic and confusion. His spokesperson later confirmed that he sustained a minor injury but was in stable condition and receiving medical attention at a local facility. Trump himself took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to reassure the public, disclosing that he had been grazed by a bullet near his right ear, causing significant bleeding.

US President Joe Biden swiftly condemned the violent act, describing it as a reprehensible assault on democracy. "There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick," Biden asserted, highlighting the gravity of the situation. He also spoke with Trump directly, expressing solidarity and a shared commitment to denounce such acts unequivocally.

In a global show of support, world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemned the attack, reaffirming that violence has no place in political discourse.

The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of one shooter and an attendee of the rally, underscoring the severity of the situation. Authorities are treating the incident as an attempted assassination and have mobilized a comprehensive investigation involving multiple federal agencies.

President Biden, who was briefed extensively on the matter, is set to return to Washington DC tonight, where he will receive further updates from homeland security and law enforcement officials tomorrow morning.