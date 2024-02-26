Tuvalu's parliamentary members have selected former Attorney General Feleti Teo as the Pacific Island nation's new prime minister following a general election that recently brought the country's relationship with Taiwan into focus, Al Jazeera reported.

Tuvalu's government announced on Monday (February 26) that Teo, the sole candidate nominated by his 15 lawmaker colleagues, was declared elected without a vote.

Teo's elevation to the position of prime minister comes in the wake of the departure of his pro-Taiwan predecessor, Kausea Natano, who lost his seat in the January 26 election. Natano had advocated for Tuvalu, home to around 11,200 people, to maintain official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister Teo and his cabinet is scheduled for later this week. The political transition has raised questions about Tuvalu's stance on Taiwan, as well as its broader international relationships, including a defense and migration deal with Australia signed in November.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese congratulated Teo on getting elected as Prime Minister of Tuvalu.