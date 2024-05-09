A fire incident at Lahore airport's lounge area caused chaos and disrupted several international flights, including the inaugural Hajj journeys, as reported by Aaj News. Emergency responders swiftly contained the flames, preventing harm to individuals but filling the lounge with smoke, leading to passenger evacuation.

The fire, originating from the immigration counter's ceiling, prompted authorities to mobilize a specialized team to investigate the cause.

As a result of the fire, flight schedules were affected, with the first Hajj departure and five other international flights experiencing delays. Qatar Airways flight QR 629 was among those affected by the disruption.

Despite challenges in immigration processes due to the fire, incoming international flights continued to land at Lahore airport without diversions. Airport authorities did not declare an emergency, indicating their efforts to manage the situation efficiently.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) assured the public that international flight operations were being managed from the domestic departure lounge, with the fire stemming from a short circuit brought under control by early morning.

Presently, Hajj and international flights are being accommodated through domestic facilities, with plans to resume regular domestic flight operations shortly. The focus remains on ensuring smooth immigration processes for arriving flights, minimizing disruptions following the incident.