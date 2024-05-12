Richard "Rick" Slayman, the first person to receive a genetically modified pig kidney transplant, has died at the age of 62, nearly two months after undergoing the groundbreaking procedure.

In March, surgeons at Mass General performed the historic xenotransplantation, transplanting a genetically engineered pig kidney into Slayman in hopes it would function for at least two years. However, the hospital stated there was no indication Slayman's death resulted from the transplant.

Slayman, a resident of Weymouth, Massachusetts, had previously received a human kidney transplant in 2018 but experienced organ failure, necessitating a return to dialysis last year. Complications from dialysis prompted his doctors to suggest the experimental pig kidney transplant.

In a statement, Slayman's family thanked the medical team and said the additional seven weeks with him were cherished. They noted Slayman's goal was to provide hope for transplant candidates, which he achieved through his pioneering role.