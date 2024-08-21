Bangladesh's caretaker government is facing mounting pressure to investigate the deaths of five journalists during recent political upheaval. The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global media safety organisation, has called for a swift inquiry into the killings that occurred amid nationwide protests.

The South Asian nation experienced a month of turmoil starting in mid-July 2024 when student-led demonstrations forced the Awami League government from power. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India as the movement gained momentum.

"We demand fair probes into all incidents related to journo-killings in Bangladesh," said PEC president Blaise Lempen. He expressed hope that Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, who now heads the interim government, "will take a personal interest to unearth the truth."

Among the slain journalists was photo-journalist Tahir Zaman Priyo, shot dead in Dhaka on July 20. Relatives of Priyo have filed a police complaint against Hasina and several former officials, alleging their involvement in the killing.

The other deceased journalists include Hasan Mehedi of Dhaka Times, Shakil Hossain from Daily Bhorer Awaj, Abu Taher Md Turab of Daily Naya Diganta, and Pradip Kumar Bhowmik from Daily Khoborpatra.

The protests, which began as a movement against job reservation policies, escalated into widespread opposition to Hasina's regime. Over 600 people, including 30 young individuals, lost their lives during the unrest.

Nava Thakuria, PEC's South Asia representative, reported that the interim government plans to establish a foundation to support families affected by the July-August movement. The foundation will be chaired by Prof Yunus himself.

Lempen added, "The working journalists are discharging their duties under a difficult situation and the new regime in Dhaka should think of erasing all brutal laws against the media persons."

The PEC has also urged authorities to consider compensating the bereaved families of journalists and to honour media personnel who faced danger while reporting on the unrest.