Five people were killed at a shopping mall in Sydney when a person went on stabbing and shooting spree before he was shot dead on April 13.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Westfield Bondi Junction near Bondi Beach as the stabbing and shooting took place.

According to a news report, eight other people sustained injuries, with one of them being very ill.

Five people had been fatally stabbed, according to the authorities, and the suspect had been shot by a female New South Wales Police officer.

The incident took place in the city’s eastern suburbs around 3:40 pm and emergency services were called into the mall before 4 pm.

Eyewitnesses said they also heard shots being fired in the air.

After the evacuation, a police operation was on at the mall as first responders arrived in response to the stabbing.

Several posts on social media showed people fleeing the mall in panic and police cars and emergency services rushing to the area.

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