Five Thai nationals recently released from Hamas captivity returned home on Sunday, February 9 landing at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Deputy Foreign Minister Russ Jalichandra, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour were present to welcome them back.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the moment on X, stating, "FM @AmbPoohMaris, VFM @RussJalichandra, and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labor, welcomed the five recently released Thai nationals upon their arrival to Thailand from Israel at the Suvarnabhumi Airport."

Foreign Minister Maris expressed relief over their safe return and reiterated the government’s commitment to securing the release of the one remaining Thai hostage still held in Gaza. He also emphasized efforts to repatriate the remains of two Thai nationals who lost their lives in the conflict. “The government is determined to assist all Thais working abroad,” the ministry's statement read.

The five freed workers have been identified as Sathien Suwannakham from Nong Bua Lam Phu, Pongsak Thaenna from Buri Ram, Watchara Sriaoun from Udon Thani, Surasak Rumnao from Udon Thani, and Bannawat Saethao from Nan, according to the Bangkok Post.

Before the conflict between Hamas and Israel erupted on October 7, 2023, approximately 35,000 Thai workers were employed in Israel, mainly in the agricultural and construction sectors. During the crisis, about 9,000 returned home, but many have since gone back to work. The Thai government plans to send an additional 10,000 workers to Israel’s agricultural sector and 8,000 more to the construction industry this year.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military confirmed on Saturday that three Israeli hostages released by Hamas were en route to Israel, where they would undergo medical assessments. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated in a post on X, "The 3 returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment. The IDF salutes and embraces the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel."