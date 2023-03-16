Fourteen people died while several others are reported missing after flash floods hit earthquake affected areas of south-east Turkey.

Quake survivors who had been residing in container homes since the quakes were among the victims of Wednesday's flash floods. Twelve people were killed when cars crashed through Sanliurfa's streets after torrent of floodwater entered the streets.

The floods destroyed an Adiyaman container that housed two families. Two people were killed in the city, including a woman who lived in the container. Others had been reported missing. The city's tents were evacuated.

Just five weeks earlier, on February 6, there were two earthquakes that killed 48,000 people and left many more homeless.

Five Syrian nationals' bodies were discovered in a flooded basement apartment in the neighboring province of Sanliurfa, and two additional bodies were retrieved from a van that was trapped in an underpass.

According to Sanliurfa Governor Salih Ayhan, speaking to HaberTurk television, two firefighters were reported missing and four others were killed.

A drenched campsite where earthquake survivors were sleeping in tents was evacuated for several people. A hospital was also evacuated of patients.

Floodwaters swept away cars as they surged along a street in Sanliurfa, as captured on television.

More than a dozen professional divers, according to Turkey's disaster management agency, were involved in the rescue efforts in each of the two provinces.

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