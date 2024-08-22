The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has refuted claims that the opening of the Dumbur dam in Tripura caused flooding in eastern Bangladesh. The statement comes amid rising concerns over water management between the two neighbouring countries.

According to the MEA, the catchment areas of the Gumti River, which flows through both India and Bangladesh, have experienced the heaviest rainfall of the year in recent days. This intense precipitation is cited as the primary cause of the current flood situation in Bangladesh's eastern districts.

The ministry emphasised that the Dumbur dam is located over 120 kilometres upstream from the Bangladesh border and is a low-height structure, approximately 30 metres tall. It generates power that contributes to a grid from which Bangladesh draws 40 MW.

The MEA highlighted India's commitment to sharing real-time flood data with Bangladesh as part of a bilateral protocol. Despite a power outage on August 21 causing communication issues, efforts were made to maintain data transmission through alternative means.

The statement highlighted the importance of river water cooperation between India and Bangladesh, noting that the two countries share 54 cross-border rivers. The MEA reaffirmed India's commitment to resolving water resource issues through bilateral consultations and technical discussions.