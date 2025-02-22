In a shocking revelation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated on Friday, February 21, that forensic reports confirm the Bibas brothers were brutally killed by Hamas militants using their bare hands, days after being taken captive in Gaza.

According to IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the young boys, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, were murdered in "cold blood" without being shot. Hagari further alleged that Hamas attempted to conceal the crime through horrific means.

"Forensic evidence proves that Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered by terrorists in cold blood. They did not use firearms but killed them with their bare hands. Afterwards, they committed heinous acts to cover up these atrocities," Hagari said in a statement.

The IDF's announcement followed reports that Hamas had failed to return the body of the boys' mother, Shiri Bibas. Instead, they allegedly handed over the body of a Gazan woman, later claiming a mix-up due to an Israeli airstrike, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Hagari dismissed Hamas' claim that the children were killed in an airstrike, asserting that forensic analysis clearly disproves this narrative. The Bibas family was among those abducted during Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.