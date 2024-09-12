Former Bangladesh Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, Khaleda Zia was admitted to a private hospital on September 12, according to a media report.

Zia arrived at the Evercare Hospital from her Gulshan residence around 1.40 am, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper quoted BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan as saying.

The BNP chairperson's physician, Professor AZM Zahid Hossain said that the medical board recommended several tests, further informing that Zia has been placed in a private cabin following her admission to the hospital.

“The next course of her treatment will be determined after reviewing the test results,” he said.

On August 21, Zia had returned home after 45 days treatment at the same hospital.

The former PM, who was under house arrest for the past five years, was freed by an order of Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on August 6.

She was acquitted of all charges against her following the fall of the Awami League government led by her arch-rival Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

The BNP chief has long been battling various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart and eyes. A pacemaker was successfully installed in her chest on June 23 by a group of specialist doctors.

Her doctors have been recommending sending her abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.

Earlier this month, Zia was acquitted in five separate cases, including one filed over allegations of celebrating a “fake birthday” and another for supporting war criminals.

Zia served as the prime minister of Bangladesh from March 1991 to March 1996, and again from June 2001 to October 2006.