Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 9 stepped down as member of parliament with immediate effect, triggering a by-election in his marginal seat.

Johnson had been battling for his political future with a parliamentary request examining whether he deluded the House of Commons when he said all Coronavirus rules were observed.

The previous state leader said he had gotten a letter from the "honors board making it understood - causing me a deep sense of surprise - that not entirely set in stone to utilize the procedures against me to drive me out of parliament".

Johnson said that the committee of acting was the "very definition of a kangaroo court." His premiership was cut short in part because of anger in his own party and across Britain over COVID rule-breaking lockdown parties in his Downing Street office and residence.

"Most individuals from the Board of trustees - particularly the seat - had proactively communicated profoundly biased comments about my culpability before they had even seen the proof," he said.

"It was naive and trusting of me, in retrospect, to think that these proceedings could be even remotely helpful or fair."

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