Former President of Chile Sebastian Pinera died in a helicopter crash in the south of the country on Tuesday.

The death of the 74-year-old Sebastian was confirmed by Interior Minister Carolina Toha. He held the office from 2010 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2022.

Three other passengers who were travelling in the helicopter survived the crash that took place in the southern town of Lago Ranco. Pinera’s body had been recovered, said Toha.

Pinera, also a successful businessman, oversaw quick economic growth and a steep fall in unemployment during his first 2010 to 2014 presidency, at a time when many of Chile's trade partners and neighbours were facing sharply slower growth.

His second presidency from 2018 to 2022 was marked by violent protests against inequality that led to accusations of human rights violations and ended with the government promising to draft a new constitution.

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