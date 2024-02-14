A prominent figure in Dutch politics and former Prime Minister, Dries van Agt and his wife Eugenie ended their lives through their practice of duo euthanasia.

The couple passed away hand in hand, in their hometown Nijmegen at the age of 93.

The former Prime Minister’s tenure lasted from 1977 to 1982, during which he also became the inaugural leader of the Christian Democratic Appeal party.

His establishment of The Rights Forum in 2009, an institution devoted to promoting Palestinian rights, shows that he remained true to his principles throughout his political career.

The Rights Forum shared the news of the couple's passing in an official announcement. The concept of duo euthanasia, while still relatively uncommon, has seen a gradual increase in the Netherlands, with 58 cases reported in 2022.

“In consultation with the immediate family, we announce that our founder and honorary chairman Dries van Agt passed away on Monday, February 5, in his hometown of Nijmegen. He died together and hand in hand with his beloved wife Eugenie van Agt-Krekelberg, the support and support with whom he was together for more than seventy years, and whom he always continued to refer to as 'my girl'. The funeral took place privately. Van Agt and his wife were both 93 years old,” the statement read when translated from Dutch.

Elke Swart, spokesperson for the Expertisecentrum Euthanasie said that each request for assisted death is rigorously evaluated on an individual basis to ensure it meets the stringent criteria set forth by Dutch law, according to reports.