Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed in the western Japanese city of Nara on Friday after being shot at by an unidentified man.

Abe was attacked by a man from behind while he was making a stump speech on a street in Nara.

Police seized the man who attacked Abe at around 11.30 am.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot earlier today, has died during the treatment.

A 40-year-old man had been arrested for attempted murder and a gun had been confiscated from him.

Several videos of the moment when Abe was shot by the attacker while he delivering the speech have come to the fore on social media. The video shows locals rushing to help the former Japanese PM, a few seconds after he fell unconscious after being shot in the chest.

Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, widely considered as Abe’s protege, has suspended his election campaign after Abe’s shooting and was returning to Tokyo.

US ambassador Rahm Emanuel said America is “saddened and shocked” by the shooting.

“Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States,” Emanuel said in a statement. “The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan.”

Hailing from a political family, Abe made news as the longest-serving PM by consecutive days in office before he announced his decision to step down in 2020 after a chronic illness resurfaced.

He shared a close relationship with India, visiting the country in 2006, 2014, 2015 and 2017.