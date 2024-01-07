Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed expressed strong disapproval on Sunday over the derogatory remarks made by Maldivian minister Mariyam Shiuna against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nasheed, the first democratically-elected President of the Maldives, condemned the language used by Shiuna as "appalling" and emphasized the importance of India as a "key ally" for the security and prosperity of the archipelago nation.

In a statement posted on X, Nasheed urged the Mohamed Muizzu government to distance itself from Shiuna's comments and provide a clear assurance to India that they do not reflect the official government policy.

"What appalling language by Maldives Government official Mariyam Shiuna towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for the Maldives’ security and prosperity. The Mohamed Muizzu government must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect government policy (sic)," Nasheed wrote.

The controversy erupted after Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment in the Maldives, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "clown" and "puppet" in now-deleted posts on X. The tweets were removed following widespread backlash on the micro-blogging site, but Shiuna repeated derogatory remarks against PM Modi in subsequent social media interactions.

In addition to Shiuna, other Maldives officials, including MP Zahid Rameez, mocked Prime Minister Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, comparing it to the Maldives. Rameez shared a tweet suggesting that PM Modi's move is a "big setback" for the Maldives and will boost tourism in Lakshadweep. Rameez commented, "The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall."