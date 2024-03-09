In the midst of an escalating diplomatic dispute between India and Maldives, former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed conveyed his concerns on Friday regarding India's call for a boycott on the Maldives emphasizing the adverse effects on the country's tourism sector. Nasheed, presently in India expressed apologies on behalf of the Maldivian people and urged Indian tourists to continue visiting the archipelago.

Speaking to the media about the ongoing tensions between the two nations, Nasheed stated, "It has impacted the Maldives a lot, and I am actually here in India. I'm very worried about this. I want to say the people of the Maldives are sorry, we are sorry that this has happened. We want Indian people to come on their holidays to the Maldives, and there will not be any change in our hospitality," as reported.

Nasheed, who recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared insights from their meeting, saying, "I met the Prime Minister last night. PM Modi wished us all well. I am a huge supporter of PM Narendra Modi and I wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi all the best." He applauded the swift action taken by the current Maldivian President in addressing the boycott issue.

Expressing optimism for a resolution, Nasheed emphasized the need to revert to their usual relationship, saying, "I think these matters must be ironed out, and we must revert to changing course and go back to our usual relationship."

Reflecting on historical ties, Nasheed acknowledged India's responsible approach during past challenges, highlighting an incident when the Maldivian president wanted Indian military personnel to leave. He commended India for opting to engage in discussions rather than resorting to force.

In addressing the ongoing talks between President Mohamed Muizzu and India regarding the Dornier flight and helicopters, Nasheed urged Muizzu to cease these discussions. He emphasized the importance of medical evacuation in the Maldives, citing the necessity of transporting patients quickly from remote islands to the capital, Male.

Muizzu, perceived as a pro-China leader, had pledged to expel all Indian military personnel from the Maldives, setting a deadline for the withdrawal by March 10. The diplomatic row intensified after three deputy ministers of the Maldives posted derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Lakshadweep.