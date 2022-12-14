Former Myanmar Vice President Henry Van Thio of the ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) government has testified against junta allegations that State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint misused public funds regarding the rental and subsequent purchase of a helicopter.

The charges are the last in a series filed by Myanmar’s military regime against the detained civilian leaders.

A total of five corruption charges relate to the rental and purchase of a helicopter for use during natural disasters and state affairs, including rescues and emergencies.

Both Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and U Win Myint are alleged by the junta to have broken the law and squandered government funds on the helicopter.

On Monday, Henry Van Thio served as a defence witness for the accused at the trial inside Naypitaw Prison, saying all procedures and rules, and regulations were followed in the rental and purchase of the helicopter.

The vice president’s testimony might carry some weight as he served as the national disaster management committee chairman under the NLD, managing disaster response, and was responsible to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and U Win Myint.

Former NLD social welfare, relief, and resettlement minister U Win Myat Aye have also been charged with corruption over helicopter rental and purchase.

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and U Win Myint were both detained in the early hours of the February 1, 2021 coup, but the Myanmar military spared the two vice presidents U Myint Swe and Henry Van Thio.