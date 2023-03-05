Islamabad police on March 5, arrived at former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park to arrest him in the Toshakhana case, reported Pakistan media.

A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Khan by a district and sessions court in the federal capital on February 28.

Sources said that Khan will be arrested after all legal requirements are completed, as per reports.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that any attempt to arrest Khan will seriously worsen the situation.

“I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly, the workers should reach Zaman Park”, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.

The 70-year-old former prime minister has twice skipped indictment hearings in an Islamabad sessions court in the case, despite being recovering from a gunshot wound from an attempted assassination in Wazirabad last year.

Imran is accused of omitting information about the gifts he kept from the Toshakhana, a place where gifts from foreign officials given to government officials are kept, from his asset declarations. Gifts can legally be retained by officials if they pay a pre-assessed amount, typically a fraction of the gift's value.

The Islamabad Police said in a series of tweets today that they were working with the Lahore Police on an operation to arrest Imran.

It said that the PTI chief was "avoiding" the arrest and that the superintendent of police had "gone into Imran's room but he was not present there," among other things.

Also read : BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Amritsar, another intrusion attempt by Pakistan foiled