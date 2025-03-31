Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, marking his second nomination. The recognition comes from the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA), an advocacy group, for his contributions to democracy and human rights.

The PWA, which was established in December last year, formally announced Khan’s nomination. In a statement shared on social media platform X, the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum confirmed the move, stating:

"We are pleased to announce on behalf of Partiet Sentrum that, in alliance with an eligible nominating entity, we have nominated Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his efforts in promoting human rights and democracy in Pakistan."

This is not the first time Khan has been considered for the prestigious honor. In 2019, he was nominated following his decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured during escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the Balakot airstrikes. The nomination stemmed from a resolution passed in Pakistan’s Parliament, acknowledging Khan’s role in preventing further conflict.

A former cricket star turned politician, Khan founded the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and served as the country’s Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022. However, since August 2023, he has been in prison after being convicted in a case related to corruption and misuse of authority, receiving a 14-year sentence.