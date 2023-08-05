Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case, by an Islamabad trial court on August 5, according to sources.

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan has been sentenced to three years in jail.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Imran Khan, and if he fails to do so, the former PM will have to remain in jail for an additional six months.

Islamabad Police has issued an arrest warrant to arrest Imran Khan.

The ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan is accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to purchase and sell gifts in state possession that were presented to him during his abroad visits and those were worth more than Rs 140 crore.

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