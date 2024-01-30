A Pakistani court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a 10-year jail term after he was found guilty of violating the country's Official Secrets Act.

The violation pertains to the public disclosure of a diplomatic cable during Khan's tenure. The sentencing was handed down by special court judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain on Tuesday, according to a text message from Khan's lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen.

In the same case, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who served as foreign minister under Khan, was also sentenced to a 10-year jail term.

This is an ongoing story and further updates will be provided as they become available.

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